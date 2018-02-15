Prices at the pumps are down by about five cents a litre across the province Thursday morning.

Drivers filling up on the Avalon Peninsula will pay a maximum of just under $1.24 a litre for self-serve unleaded fuel. In southern Labrador, the cost per litre exceeds $1.40.

The Public Utilties Board approved the decrease as part of its weekly pricing adjustment. It's the second week in a row the cost has dipped — last week it dropped 1.7 cents a litre.

Diesel, furnace and stove oil all dropped by about five centres a litre, too.

There is no change in the cost of propane.