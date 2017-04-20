There's a slight decrease in the maximum price of gas across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning.

The Public Utilities Board decreased the maximum price of regular gasoline by 1.2 cents a litre, while diesel has decreased even less — by 0.3 cents.

That means the most you'll pay in the metro St. John's area is $1.39. For southern Labrador, in Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas, that price is $1.56.

Furnace and stove heating oil barely changed from last week, with a 0.01 cent per litre decrease.

Prices for propane heating fuel are the only increase this week, up by 2 cents a litre.

Price trend

The following chart shows the recent trend in average gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by individual consumers through GasBuddy.com.