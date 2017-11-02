Gas prices leapt across most of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday morning, as the provincial fuels regulator reacted to an ongoing rally in the oil market.

In its regular weekly setting, the Public Utilities Board approved a hike of up to 4.6 cents a litre for all grades of gasoline.

It's the third week in a row the PUB has approved a hike in gas prices.

Prices are now back to levels seen in mid-September, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated coastal areas in the U.S. and hampered capacity at refineries.

The upward swing of the last few weeks follows a steady increase in oil prices.

Brent crude on Wednesday was trading above US $61, the highest price in well over a year.

Diesel, furnace oil both up

The PUB also increased the price of diesel, with a hike of 4.3 cents per litre.

Because of rounding for taxes in different pricing zones in the province, the hikes in gas and diesel costs in some areas may be slightly less.

The setting means that a litre of self-serve unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula, where prices are cheapest, can now sell for no more than $1.319. Some retailers, though, charge considerably less, particularly as price competition continues through the week.

With cooler temperatures arriving with November, the cost of heating a home is also increasing, with furnace oil up by 2.81 cents per litre.

Stove oil increased by 3.28 cents a litre, while propane for heating actually dropped, by a cent.