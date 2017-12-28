Drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador will feel a little more pain at the pumps on Thursday.

Gasoline is up 3.5 cents a litre across the province, which means the maximum price for a litre of self serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula is $1.26.

The Cartwright area of Labrador is paying the most at $1.43 per litre.

Diesel fuel is also up, by nearly 2 cents.

Furnace oil is up just over a penny a litre, while stove oil is up more than a cent and a half.

The only bright spot in this week's pricing is propane, which is down 2 cents a litre.