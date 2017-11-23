Gas prices are down across the province Thursday.

The Public Utilities Board approved a decrease of up to 2.9 cents a litre for all grades of gasoline, as part of its weekly pricing adjustment.

Motorists filling up on the Avalon Peninsula will pay $1.31 per litre for unleaded self-service. In southern Labrador, the price tops $1.48.

It's the second straight decline, although last week's price drop was less than half a cent per litre.

Propane is also down by a penny per litre.

Diesel and furnace oil fuel are up by about 1.5 cents per litre each, while stove oil has increased by about half a cent.