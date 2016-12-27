The long-time head of the Gander International Airport Authority has died.

Gary Vey, who served as airport president and CEO for more than 13 years, died on Monday, according to a statement from the authority.

He was 65.

Vey led Gander airport between 2001 and 2014. Before that, the authority says, he was the head of a group that worked to transfer the airport from Transport Canada to the authority.

He retired as president and CEO in July 2014.

According to Gander Mayor Claude Elliott, Vey was instrumental in guiding Gander airport through it's tough financial difficulties in 2006.

Vey and the airport authority warned in 2006 that the institution was at risk of declaring bankruptcy.

By May 2007, officials had secured a deal with the federal government that guaranteed up to $5 million for the airport.

"At times, it didn't look very good at the airport. At times we thought it might close. At times we thought we didn't know how we were going to get through it," Elliott told CBC News on Tuesday night.

"But he hung in there, and he guided her through probably some of the most difficult times in the history of Gander airport."

Claude Elliott has been Mayor of Gander since 1996. (CBC)

'Cut too short'

Airport chairman Des Dillion said in a statement that Vey was a "singular driving force" for the airport.

"We all have heavy hearts after Gary's sudden passing," Dillon said. "He believed deeply in what the airport could become and was committed to bringing that to fruition."

The cause of Vey's death was not disclosed. In a Facebook post, the airport authority said that Vey's "time was cut too short."

The Gander Airport family was deeply saddened by the passing of former President and CEO Gary Vey on Monday. Gary... Posted by Gander International Airport on Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Elliott said Tuesday that he was surprised to hear about Vey's death on Monday night.

"It was a shock. I knew Mr. Vey had been sick there last year for a while, but I understand he was doing pretty good," he said.

The mayor said Vey was a long-time resident of Gander, and the town was losing more than an airport manager — it was also losing a great volunteer.

"He was a man who was well-liked in the community. I never heard anything bad about Mr. Vey," he said.

The airport CEO also briefly served as MHA for Gander from 1995 to 1996.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at St. Martin's Anglican Cathedral in Gander.