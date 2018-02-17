For a man who has written 12 books in the past decade, Gary Collins came to his career as an author late in life.

'I always scribbled things, I always had this affinity to put things on paper.' - Gary Collins

Collins has held a variety of other jobs — in commercial fishing, ice-road trucking, and managing springtime log drives.

"It was nothing at the time, it was just a way to feed my family, make a living," Collins said from his home in Hare Bay. "But then when you come back and you think about it and it's all combined, it's quite remarkable — not only in my life but in all lives."

The first things Collins wrote for other people were eulogies. (Flanker Press)

That small-town Newfoundland life actually played a role in starting his current career as a writer. The first things Collins wrote for other people were eulogies.

"There's times around when people need some assistance, and sometimes it comes in the form of writing and sometimes it comes in the form of taking food to a funeral home," said the author of The Last Beothuk, one of four books selected for the inaugural year of NL Reads.

Collins has since expanded his subject matter, writing everything from an award-winning children's book to a non-fiction account of the SS Newfoundland sealing disaster of 1914. In The Last Beothuk, he melded fiction and history to tell a story of the Beothuk Indigenous people of Newfoundland.

'The Beothuk are still with us'

The Last Beothuk tells the fictionalized story of Kop, a Beothuk hunter who has outlived the believed last member of his tribe.

The Beothuk were hunter-gatherer Indigenous people who lived on the island of Newfoundland before the arrival of European settlers, and are commonly held to have become extinct with Shanawdithit's death in 1829.

Gerald Squires' bronze statue, The Spirit of the Beothuk, stands in the woods of the Beothuk Interpretation Centre near Boyd's Cove in central Newfoundland. (CBC)

But in 1910 American anthropologist Frank Speck spoke with a woman named Santu Toney who identified as Beothuk via her father — the Kop in Collins's novel — and he believed that Beothuk descendants survived into the 20th century.

"When I found Frank Speck's book and I delved into that, I knew the story was there," Collins said of writing his book.

"I just kind of led Kop along the trails of known historical facts, some of them atrocious, that happened in this province between the Beothuks and what he called 'the unwanted ones,' the Europeans."

For his part, Collins believes that the story of the Beothuk didn't end with Shanawdithit.

"Although the title is The Last Beothuk, I am a firm believer that Kop was not the last Beothuk," Collins said. "There was a picture of his daughter Santu in my book. and his descendants lived on in Nova Scotia. I have no doubt that the Beothuk are still with us."

Bringing Indigenous history to the forefront

Newfoundland and Labrador's Indigenous history has long fascinated him, Collins said.

"I've always had a really deep concern with all things Native," he said. "I've always listened for the little rustle in the woods, I've always looked down the natural leads in the forest. And I've always wondered who went before me."

Two of his earlier books, Mattie Mitchell: Newfoundland's Greatest Frontiersman and Soulis Joe's Lost Mine, were written at the request of living relatives of their Mi'kmaq subjects.

'They would say 'my Indian' ... very rarely did they reveal their names.' - Gary Collins

But the accomplishments of people like Mitchell, and other Indigenous Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, are rarely a key part of the province's history and education, he said.

"Mattie Mitchell did more for this province than any other explorer," Collins said of Mitchell and other Indigenous explorers.

"They were the ones who led the Europeans, and then the Europeans put their discoveries in the history books. But when they got to the Indians that took them in and led them they would say 'my Indian' or 'that Indian' or 'we hired an Indian.' And very rarely did they reveal their names."

Collins hopes that books like his inspire Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to learn more about the province's long, and often tragic, Indigenous history.

"For the reader, just open your mind. Maybe they will build on this and see where our Native peoples have gone and what happened to them, and bring it more to the forefront than it has been done previous to this."

'I'm just an ordinary guy'

The Last Beothuk was released in late 2017 and Collins is already hard at work on his next project, which he hopes to release in the fall.

He's told his publisher, Flanker Press, that he aims to write a book a year for as long as he's able. But Collins said he still often refers to himself as a logger first and a writer second, even if writing was part of his life all along.

"I spent more times than I can tell you alone in log cabins in the forest. I always scribbled things, I always had this affinity to put things on paper that I can see. And I'm still like it today," Collins said.

"But I'm just an ordinary guy. Where I am today, it's not somewhere I ever expected I would be."

Four local books are battling it out for NL Reads with the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries.

The panel discussion for NL Reads will be held at the A.C. Hunter Library, on the third floor, in St. John's on Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Readers can also vote online for their favourite of the four selected books.