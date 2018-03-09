Gushue's Girls are hard to miss.

Decked out in Pepto-Bismol-pink T-shirts, each with a letter spelling out Team Canada skip Brad Gushue's last name — plus a thumbs-up — the seven friends from Gander are a fixture in the stands at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier.

They performed the same role at the Brier last year at Mile One Centre in St. John's, not to mention the Brier before that. Like then, they're drawing a lot of attention.

"We started this two Briers ago, in Ottawa, and we were a little surprised at the reaction, but we're getting a little bit used to it," Jeanne Collins — also known as "G" — told CBC's Here & Now.

'Nothing can touch St. John's'

And while they're having a good time in Regina, Collins said, it doesn't top the 2017 Brier, which Gushue won before a hometown audience. That victory earned his rink the Team Canada position this year.

Gushue's Girls become Greg's Girls in green for Team Newfoundland and Labrador's Greg Smith. (Twitter)

"To be absolutely truthful … and I hope nobody around me hears me, nothing can compare to last year's Brier in St. John's. That was stupendous," she said.

"But it's a great Brier, as most Briers out west are. But nothing can touch St. John's."

With Team Gushue representing Canada, that meant there would be two teams from Newfoundland and Labrador at the Brier, leaving the team with a dilemma when Greg Smith's rink played Gushue's.

"We had a little problem because we had divided loyalties so we sort of handled it by switching shirts about each end," said Collins.

"We would be Gushue supporters one end, and Team Newfoundland the next. We had green shirts for Newfoundland."

On Thursday, Gushue's Team Canada defeated Team Manitoba 7-2 and Saskatchewan 5-4, while Team Newfoundland and Labrador has been eliminated from championship contention after picking up one win in seven matches.