A winter storm warning is in effect for the Gander area, while other parts of central Newfoundland should watch for blowing snow.

Environment Canada issued the winter storm warning early Wednesday morning.

A number of schools in the central region have been closed for the morning, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District website.

Snow and blowing snow is expected to taper off to flurries by noon, after overnight snowfall accumulations of about 15 centimetres.

An additional five centimetres of snow is expected through the morning.

Environment Canada is advising visibility could suddenly drop to near zero in the blowing snow conditions.

Blowing snow advisories are in effect from Bay of Exploits region across central to Terra Nova.