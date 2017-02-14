Gander's new multi-million dollar wastewater treatment facility will be one of the largest infrastructure projects the town has ever taken on, says Deputy Mayor Cyril Abbott.

He admits it's not as exciting as a new park or a second ice surface, but said it's an essential service that the town has worked years to secure funding for.

Infrastructure announcement: $38.6 million, ($10.3 for provincial portion) for wastewater tx in Gander. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/k9Gr9v3DTa — @NewellDavid

The $38.6-million facility is being cost-shared by the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

"The feds are coming in with a little over $11-million, the province is $10-ish million and we're $13-million," said Abbott, adding that the town has reserved some money for the project but will borrow the rest.

Treating future growth

Without the new facility Gander's council is worried it can't keep up with expected growth.

"We are growing, many places on the island are not growing. So we have to be able to support with core services, said Abbott in an interview with CBC News.

"It's far bigger than anything we've ever looked at." - Cyril Abbott, Deputy Mayor

"It does tie up a huge chunk of money but it opens the door then for other growth and continued opportunity."

The new facility, in the Whitman's Pond area, will also meet new federal standards. Existing plants will be de-commissioned.

Shovel ready

"There's been an enormous amount of work going on behind the scenes to get to this point," said Abbott, explaining that the town made this project a priority over the past five years.

The facility is described as a shovel-ready project, with a request for proposals expected be sent out soon and multiple companies telling the town they plan to bid.

Abbott said he understands not everyone will be excited about a sewage treatment plant but describes it is a major project for the town.

"It's far bigger than anything we've ever looked at," said Abbott. "The community centre was $7-million. Now that was a while ago but this is by far the most significant project that the town of Gander would have taken on."



