Gander town council is looking for guidance from the provincial government on a rare proposal that would see council become a temporary trailer park landlord.

Council has written a letter to Municipal Affairs Minister Eddie Joyce, asking if it will be allowed to buy the Lakeview Court trailer park and immediately lease it back to a co-operative of residents — until the purchase price is paid off.

'This is an ideal way to empower a group of low-income people.' - Rev. Brian Candow

Residents of the trailer park, upset with land rents, have formed a co-operative in an attempt to buy the property from Killam Apartment REIT.

The group had no success securing loans from banks, so it turned to Gander's elected officials for help.

"Personally, I'm certainly open to the idea, but I wouldn't want to put a financial burden on the rest of the town," said Brian Dove, chair of Gander's finance committee. "We want to weigh all the options."

Looking for guidance

The town's letter, dated Jan. 30, asked Joyce whether the purchase of the land would get his approval. Dove said council wants to make sure it would stand up to scrutiny of the province's municipalities act.

According to the proposal, put forward by Rev. Brian Candow, who leads the co-operative committee, town council would have to pay roughly $2.9 million for the land — with about $1.2 million in a down payment.

Once the co-operative has paid back town council — through the land rents now paid to Killam — the property would be transferred to the co-operative.

Brian Dove is the chair of Gander's finance and administration committee. He says he's not aware of any other municipality in the province that has followed through on a land purchase agreement like the one his town is considering. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The letter, signed by Gander's town clerk, said "council is thinking about going ahead with this suggestion," but Dove said the decision is far from final.

"On paper, it doesn't seem to be a risky investment. But again, it's just something that, at this stage, I don't think we know all the pros and cons," he said.

Lakeview Court is one of two trailer parks that Killam Apartment REIT owns in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Town of Gander)

If the minister says yes, Dove said, council will have to consider its credit rating and debt load should it take on any new borrowing — particularly because it's already set to see spending on debt servicing increase with the construction of the town's new wastewater plant.

"We wouldn't want to jeopardize that in any way," Dove said. "I don't think it would happen, but who's to say the banks wouldn't suddenly say, 'Sorry, Town of Gander, you've got enough money borrowed now, we can't loan you any more'?"

Creative solution

Candow said his proposal is a creative way to solve the dilemma of low-income housing in Gander.

One resident told CBC News said he pays $225 monthly to rent land at the trailer court — in addition to property taxes, water and sewer charges, and a mortgage payment.

'We'd certainly like to be able to help them out, and we're going to look at all the pros and cons.' - Brian Dove

That's up from an average $132 monthly in 2005, though rents haven't been increased in the last three years, according to Candow.

Candow said because many residents of the trailer court have small or fixed incomes, it would be near impossible for them to raise the down payment on their own, so town council should step in.

"This is an ideal way to empower a group of low-income people to ensure that they have low-income housing options in this town. It's not going to cost the municipality anything," he said.

Eddie Joyce is the minister of Municipal Affairs. According to a spokesperson, his department has received the letter from the Town of Gander and is reviewing it. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Dan Sampson, a property manager at Killam, said his company hasn't had any conversations with either Gander's town council or the co-operative group for months. He said he would be happy to speak to the groups, if they called.

"It kind of amazes me that they pay as much as they do, because I certainly didn't pay as near as much as they do now," said Dove, who lived in the trailer court in the past.

"It's a very tough situation," he said. "We'd certainly like to be able to help them out, and we're going to look at all the pros and cons and see if we can do that."