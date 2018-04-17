Gander restaurant plans its own Meals on Wheels-style service for seniors

Thingamajiggers Pub and Eatery in Gander is a bit of an institution in central Newfoundland.

It's known not just for its home-style cooking, but also for its charity and community work. It will soon be known as a place where seniors can get an affordable meal.

Owner/operator Betty Sagi is always looking for ways to give back to the community and sees a need in the province's aging population. She plans on starting a seniors meal delivery program in the coming weeks.

Betty Sagi is the owner and operator of Thingamajiggers in Gander. She sees a need for affordable and accessible meals for seniors in central Newfoundland. (Martin Jones/CBC)

"I'm sure that there's people at home that are probably saying, 'I wish I didn't have to cook for myself,' or 'I wish I had somewhere that I could get something that wouldn't cost me an arm and a leg,'" said Sagi. "I think this program might be for them."

There's a need out there and our restaurant makes really good food. - Betty Sagi, Thingamajiggers

The restaurant is looking for seniors to sign up for the program with plans to start delivery on May 1. A set menu will be offered with options like soups and sandwiches, schnitzel, and roast turkey and beef.

"We cook all our food here so it's all homemade stuff. It wont be big meals like here at the restaurant, but something for a senior ... probably enough for a lunch and dinner."

The cost of the meal will be $8 and include delivery at no charge. Sagi will deliver the meals herself. It's a job she's done before and looks forward to doing again.

"I was involved in Meals on Wheels in Ontario and I really enjoyed it. The seniors used to like chatting with me. It's a few minutes of their day where they have somebody to talk to."

Thingamajiggers is known for its home style cooking and its fundraising and charity involvement. (Martin Jones/CBC)

The delivery program is not about making money — Sagi says she needs about 25 seniors each day to break even. Instead it's about giving back to the community, and that's a regular item at Thingamajiggers. Despite business being a bit slow these days, it's something Sagi continues to do.

"I put in all the time doing all this stuff ... I put out all the flyers and I get my staff to help me," said Sagi. "But it's really hard to get it to work in this town so hopefully this will be something that will work."

Sagi says her version of Meals on Wheels will not be about making money, but rather offering a helping hand and a hot meal to seniors in need. (Martin Jones/CBC)

Sagi grins from ear to ear when she says how excited she is to get this idea off the ground. She knows there are seniors in need of a ear and a hot meal that's affordable and accessible. It's something she knows is far more important than a profit margin.

"It's hard to cook for just one person sometimes," said Sagi. "I thought this would be a good thing in Gander ... because no one here does it."

"There's a need out there and our restaurant makes really good food. So I thought this might be something nice to do."