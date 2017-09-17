Kimberly Norris (left) of the Gander Women's Centre and Lori Oram (right) of Roads to End Violence joined forces to retool this years Take Back the Night March. The organisations opted to hand out information packages instead as part of Sexual Violence Awareness Week. (Martin Jones/CBC)

Gander's Take Back the Night march was set to take place this week but no one took to the streets.

Instead, the Gander Women's Centre and Roads to End Violence, two organizations devoted to ending violence against women, joined forces and passed out information packs to the town's residents outside local shops and malls.

Lori Oran, executive director of Roads to End Violence, says the march was put on hold this year because of a lack of connection between the work the organizations do and they people they do it for.

Lack of understanding of Take Back the Night

Previous years have seen a decline in participation for the march, which is organized as part of Sexual Violence Awareness Week activities.

"We felt we weren't really reaching the community as a whole. So this year we decided we would try and take the information more to the community … to try to raise an awareness about Take Back the Night," said Oram.

"I don't think it's a matter of apathy. I think it's just a matter of they really don't understand what Take Back the Night really is."

It's going to get better and the only way it can get better is if we help it get better." - Lori Oram

Volunteers from both organizations handed out the packages, which included a flashlight and pamphlets with details on resources available for people dealing with sexual violence.

"Maybe some people are going to take these packages and fire them in the recycling bin," said Kimberly Norris, administrative assistant with the Gander Women's Centre.

"We hope not. We hope that they will take the time to read through the information."

"Maybe in future years they will come in and try to get more involved in what we're trying to do here."

A change in strategy

In the meantime, the groups say they are changing their strategies to get their messages to the public.

"I think for a long time our focus has been on violence prevention and how women can keep themselves safe," said Oram. "We're moving into educating people as to how to treat people, how to have healthy relationships, how to be kind. This is more of a focus of where we need to be."

Statistics provided by Roads to End Violence on sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador are sobering. They estimate that one in two women over the age of 15 will experience at least one incident of sexual or physical violence in their lifetime. That outnumbers the global incidence rate of one in three.

'You have to think about the future'

"When you look at that statistic, you have to think about the future," said Oram. "You have to think about the little girls, the little boys that are growing up, and how they need to educate themselves about what's acceptable behaviour and what isn't.

"That's why people have to realize that Take Back the Night is not just about us women walking the streets. It's going to get better and the only way it can get better is if we help it get better."