A documentary outlining Gander's journey from an emergency landing site to a Broadway inspiration premiered in the town Monday night.

Gander's Ripple Effect: How a Small Town's Kindness Opened on Broadway was produced by CBC NL and screened at the Arts and Culture Centre in Gander.

It was shown to an audience that included some of the Gander locals who inspired characters in the Broadway musical Come From Away.

The film, directed by Angela Antle and edited by Darryl Murphy, features archival footage of 9/11 and the events that unfolded in the following days in Gander, when thousands of stranded passengers were put up in houses and school gymnasiums in Central Newfoundland.

Gander's Ripple Effect was edited by Darryl Murphy and directed by Angela Antle. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Gander's Ripple Effect includes interviews with Gander locals and the people who helped make the Broadway musical Come From Away happen, such as former municipal police officer Oz Fudge and Gander SPCA director Bonnie Harris.

Antle said she was drawn to telling the stroy after seeing the special performance of Come From Away in Gander in October 2016.

"When I saw what a great job they did, I really wanted to tell the story," she said. "I think it was the emotional impact of being here a year ago in … a packed hockey arena, and just the feeling of incredible joy and love that everyone projected, seeing those people up on stage."

The documentary will air on CBC as part of the Absolutely Newfoundland and Labrador series in 2018. Antle expects it will air next September.

Former municipal police officer Oz Fudge, left, and Brian Mosher, right, chat before a screening of Gander's Ripple Effect on Monday in Gander. Both Fudge and Mosher partially inspired characters in the Broadway musical Come From Away. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"The story keeps changing, it keeps resonating. It's called the Ripple Effect, and the ripples keep going," she said.

Antle said she hopes Newfoundlanders and Labradorians come away from the documentary with a better understanding of the place's hopsitality and open-heartedness.

"It's really a lost art, I think, in many places," she said. "We really have to remember that it's special and keep doing it and not become jaded, perhaps like the rest of the world."