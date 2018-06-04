Scores of graves in Gander are unmarked. There's a campaign to fix that

Perry Kieley points towards two completely unmarked graves near the Commonwealth War Graves site in Gander. He says without markings, it's not possible to know that there are people — in this case, children — buried in this location. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Dozens of unmarked graves located near a military graveyard in Gander will soon be recognized, thanks to a project launched by the town's Lions Club.

The Gander Lions Club is planning to erect a monument near the Commonwealth War Graves site, which will display the names of more than 300 civilians buried next to the military graveyard.

They can actually come out here and look and see a name on a monument. - Perry Kieley

That includes about 60 burial sites that are unmarked, according to Perry Kieley, president of the Gander Lions Club.

"There's many places here where there's absolutely no markers whatsoever to say that these people actually lived and died," said Kieley.

Unmarked graves

While the Commonwealth War Graves site is a military graveyard, the space immediately outside the site became a civilian graveyard as people begun to bury their family there.

According to Kieley, the military site developed in the 1930s through a series of aircraft crashes and burials in the area. The civilian side of the graveyard is now in the care of a local committee.

Kieley says many markers have rotted away since they were first installed, and several burial sites are now marked only by a small white cross — if at all.

A gravesite is marked by a small white cross near a military burial site in Gander. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

That's why the club is ordering a 12-foot by four-foot granite monument, dedicated to the civilians buried at the site.

It's going to hold as many names as the Lions Club can find — so far, their list extends over 13 pages, with about 300 names included. The group is still looking for more through social media.

Kieley says his group is now hearing from people — even outside of Gander — who are reconnecting with the graveyard and sharing their family's story.

Perry Kieley says he estimates there are up to 60 unmarked graves at the site. His group has compiled over 300 names, which includes those in marked graves. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"A lot of us who come out here and see headstones with 'accidentally killed,' or in that nature, and don't know what story is behind it," he said. "And people are telling us, you know, the story of how this person passed away."

"Where one time it was a sad thought, that, you know, they lost a loved one, and now in time has passed that they can actually tell tell the story about the individual they lost or loved and smile, and say 'you know, this person lived'."

Kieley says he hopes to unveil the monument on Sept. 22 in Gander, the same date as their chapter's 70th anniversary.

Accepting submissions

Kieley is asking that submissions to their list, which can be made through this email address, be made before July 15.

Money for the project is coming from the Lions Club general fundraising efforts.

Kieley says it's a legacy project for his group — whose founder is buried at the very same graveyard.

The earliest burial that the Gander Lions Club has found through its research took place in 1936. Kieley says one burial occurred as recently as 2018. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"This will be one of the legacies that we'll be leaving behind for the Town of Gander and all those who have loved ones buried here," he said.

"That they can actually come out here and look and see a name on a monument, and know that they will always be a remembered."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador