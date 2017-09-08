The owner of an Ultramar station in Gander says he was one of dozens of stations to run out of gas after this week's price increase.

John Snow, of Mr. T's Ultramar, says customers began lining up at 6:30 a.m. and the line did not subside until he closed the station at 11 p.m.

"I spent most of my day outside directing traffic into the lot, to get the traffic off the main road coming into the gas station," he said.

The province was hit with a gas increase of 13 cents per litre on Wednesday, due to supply issues related to Hurricane Harvey flooding in Texas.

In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, photo, ExxonMobil's refinery in Baytown, Texas, is pictured following Hurricane Harvey. (Tom Fox, The Dallas Morning News/Associated Press)

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Snow had run out of regular gas and began offering supreme for the same price. By 9 a.m. on Wednesday, he was out of gas.

When he called his supplier, he was told he'd have his tanks filled by noon on Wednesday.

The supplier also told him he was far from alone — of the 90 stations it serviced, about 80 of them had run out of gas.

"When people see that [increase coming], it hurts their pocket books," Snow said. "When they see that, they'll come out in a big way like they did [on Tuesday]."

It's not just the consumers who see their bottom line hit by large increases in fuel. The stations also see a hit, Snow said, because customers do not shop around the store when there are major lines outside.

Gas stations around Newfoundland and Labrador were faced with a gas hike on Wednesday of 13 cents per litre. (CBC)

"It's come in, get your gas and gone again. And because they are filling up, we might not see them again for a week."

People filling up around the Avalon Peninsula are now paying $1.39 per litre, while prices in southern Labrador have hit $1.55 per litre.

Diesel prices jumped on the island by just four cents, but 15 cents in Labrador.

"These increases are due in part to extraordinary commodity market developments," said a release from the province's public utilities board.

Price are expected to drop gradually starting as early as next week, according to George Murphy of the Consumer Group for Fair Gas Prices.