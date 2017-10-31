A drunk airplane passenger who had finished a vacation in Mexico wound up spending an extra six days in a Newfoundland holding cell after his airplane diverted to Gander last week.

Isaac Mendez Laycock, a 24-year-old from a town near Manchester in the United Kingdom, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a violation of the Aeronautics Act.

Accounting for time spent in jail since his flight diverted, he will now be released from custody.

Laycock was a passenger on TUI Airways Flight BY173 from Cancun to Manchester when it diverted to Gander at about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

According to court documents, Laycock was interfering with the "performance of the duties of the crew members" of the plane.

Police at the time called him "intoxicated and unruly" and said he was causing problems on board.