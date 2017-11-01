One person was brought to hospital following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway through Gander on Wednesday.

At about 12:30 p.m., a black pickup collided with a hatchback Kia at the intersection of the highway and Cooper Blvd.

According to Addison Quilty, fire inspector at the Gander fire department, one person was brought to hospital, but the extent of the injuries were not known.

Firefighters needed to cut through the car to free the person who was stuck inside.

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway was slowed while the fire department and a local towing company cleaned up the scene.