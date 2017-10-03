It was anything but business as usual at Candy Corner in Gander on Sept. 29. The new store had its cash drawer emptied — while the store was open and full of shoppers.

'We're not out to sell diamond rings and make a million dollars. We're there to give some people some candy.'

- Don Hobbs, store owner

Without any of the almost 15 customers — or owners Don Hobbs and Michelle Feltham — noticing, someone reached over the counter, popped open the register and left with about $650.

"I think that because the store is so busy most of the time and a lot of kids around that nobody even noticed," said Hobbs.

"This was someone who needed the money. If they needed it that bad, maybe they needed it a lot more than I do."

Not the first time

Hobbs said this is not the first time his store has been targeted. In fact, he has caught a dozen shoplifters so far, and that's after just three weeks of being open. While they have not pressed charges in any of those cases, that will now have to change.

"Going forward we will be pressing charges, definitely … not necessarily because we're worried about the candy," said Hobbs. "It's because in a town of this size with so many businesses, if people don't press charges it's just going to go everywhere. I've talked to some other business owners and they tell me they're having big problems."

Melissa Fletham and Don Hobbs opened Candy Corner in Gander in September, fulfilling a plan they developed as Hobbs recovered from cancer. (Melissa Feltham (Facebook))

Customers will also be watched more closely from now on. The store has had security cameras installed at a cost of about $1,200.

"We didn't want to put in a video surveillance system," said Hobbs. "It's not something I believe in, by no means, but unfortunately it is a reality and we've had to put it in."

It was never about the money

The couple opened Candy Corner at the beginning of September on Gander's Bennett Drive after several years of planning. It all began while Hobbs battled lung cancer, and the couple are grateful for the support they received during that time.

Opening the store was more about the dream and less about the money, said Hobbs.

"This is our way of giving back to the people that helped us along the way … It's just something for the kids," he said.

"We're not out to sell diamond rings and make a million dollars. We're there to give some people some candy."

Candy Corner's owners say buying treats can take you back to your childhood, and that's a good thing. (Candy Corner (Facebook homepage))

Hobbs said he will maintain his positive outlook on this and other thefts at his store, as it's all part of his business philosophy.

"We see the kids come in and they're so excited, running around and so happy," he said. "There's too many people out there going through too much hard stuff.

"If you can run into the candy store and sit down and eat a bar you had 20 years ago and remember sitting down with your dad before he passed away or something — hey, that's what its all about, right?"