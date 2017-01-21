The Boys and Girls Club in Gander is doing a lot more with less these days. Now it's asking people to help them get crafty, with donations.

The youth organization has seen a steady increase in the number of kids coming to the centre after school. But because of funding cuts by the provincial government, the organization is struggling to keep a stock of supplies.

"We got cut down about 50 per cent. That's going to hurt us," said Brenda Paul, the club's executive director.

Paul said the cuts, as well as the cancellation of lunchtime busing, has put a strain on the centre.

Last year, the organization served 50 kids a day, on average, for lunch. This year, the average is down to 17 to 20 kids. At a cost of a dollar a day, Paul said it all adds up.

An average of 70 kids come to the Gander Boys and Girls Club every day after school. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)



"Usually Lunch Bunch brings in a revenue of about $10,000 so we're probably cut down in half from that amount. And then we lost approximately $8,000 on our provincial funding as well".

Paint, pencils, paper

Without that money, Paul said the centre can't afford to buy supplies for all of its programs, especially craft supplies.

"We use paper and crayons and markers on a daily basis because they love to draw."

Paul is asking the public to donate what they can.

"Paints, pencils, construction paper — anything."

Other programs, like the home economics program, remain in good shape because of specific funding and the contributions of staff.

"Lots of times there's extra things home in our houses. So if we've got an extra something at home, we'll bring it as well".

All that pays off for Paul, when she sees happy kids like Lilly Hobbs.

Hobbs is in Grade 5 and has been a regular at the Gander Boys and Girls Club for three years.

"I think it's fun. I love home ec here and all the crafts. 'Cause we usually make cookies, brownies and all that."