Figure skaters, hockey players sidelined with Gander arena closure

Both the Gander Minor Hockey Association and the Silver Jets Skating Club were scrambling Wednesday after an ammonia leak shut down the Steele Community Centre in Gander.

While the hockey association managed to find alternative arrangements for its upcoming tournament, the figure skating club couldn't find another rink for its year-end skating show.

Sheldon Boyde said with all the other activities skaters are involved in, it's difficult to find an alternative time and location that works for everyone. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"We tossed out every scenario possible, and ultimately it had to come down to — unfortunately we had to cancel," said Sheldon Boyde, who is head of the Silver Jets Skating Club.

"We all felt terribly bad for our skaters, they've put so much into this year."

Safety first

The Town of Gander said Wednesday that an ammonia leak was spotted in the refrigeration unit at the Steele Community Centre.

According to Tara Pollett, Gander's deputy mayor, the leak was small and posed no danger to rink users or staff.

However, she said town council was left with no choice but to shut down the arena and cancel all remaining ice bookings, especially after an ammonia leak in a Fernie, B.C., arena killed three people last fall.

"It was a no-brainer as far as a decision being made. I would not be able to sleep at night knowing that there was something going on, and I'm sure my fellow council members feel the same way," she said on Tuesday afternoon.

I would not be able to sleep at night knowing there was something going on. - Tara Pollett

The closure means a 16-team hockey tournament, which was going to be hosted partially in Gander this week, had to be moved to Lewisporte and Glovertown.

There are 93 skaters registered with the Silver Jets Skating Club. (Town of Gander/Facebook)

Stephanie Windsor, president of the Gander Minor Hockey Association, said the increased travel will end up costing her group more money.

Her team of volunteers had to move quickly to make sure they'd have everything they needed packed up, too, she said.

"It was almost like an evacuation, because we had medals, we had jerseys, we had ref supplies, we had our room filled up with stuff that we had ordered for this big tournament, and we all had to lug that out and put it our vehicles," she said.

Dollars attached

The Town of Gander also stands to lose about $12,000 from lost revenues from ice bookings, according to Pollett. That's in addition to the cost of the arena repair, which isn't yet known.

The Silver Jets Skating Club has already put down more than $10,000 on costumes for the now-cancelled show, said Boyde. He says his group is planning to reuse as many of those costumes — now "lying in boxes" — as they can.

Puck drop for Peewee Mega in Lewisporte, first time as HNL coordinator <a href="https://twitter.com/HkyNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HkyNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/pVnztVARrF">pic.twitter.com/pVnztVARrF</a> —@dougwheelerNL

Pollett said the loss of a minor hockey tournament, even if it is a peewee level contest, has a financial impact on the town's businesses as well.

"It's a huge event for restaurants, hoteliers, all local businesses, and I'm sure restaurants have ordered excess inventory to supply all the people, which is not happening now. I can't even express to you how we feel as a council, that this had to happen, but there was really no choice."