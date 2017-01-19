Just as two female employees at the A&W in Gander were finishing their shift Monday night, the store's owner says, two masked men robbed them at knifepoint — leaving them terrified.

"As soon as they opened the door they were attacked, and put in a headlock – a knife to their throat, forced into the building, with their head down, and forced inside and right to the safe," said owner Terry-Lynn Humby.

Humby told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show everything was locked up at the time, but the assailants forced one of the employees to open the safe.

"The girl was very distraught and upset and she couldn't open it, and she was threatened."

Once she got it open, the thieves left on foot with three full tills, although Humby isn't sure how much cash they got.

'I was afraid for her'

"I was pretty alarmed, and I was afraid for her, for their safety," said Humby.

Terri-Lynn Humby owns the A&W franchise in Gander, and says her staff are traumatized by the armed robbery. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

"I got someone to come up and watch my little boy and I was down in about 10 minutes," and the RCMP were there within minutes, she said.

They gathered the store's video surveillance as well as footage from nearby businesses, finding the emptied tills behind a nearby hotel — but not finding the thieves.

"It's very hard when they're masked, and wearing gloves. These people know what they're doing, unfortunately," said Humby. "The RCMP are having a hard job trying to pinpoint who's doing this."

She said she doesn't feel safe for her employees, and doesn't know what to do to keep them safe.

"They are scared," said Humby. She said staff will no longer leave the building at night, and she's thinking about installing a panic button so they can call for help even more quickly.

'Hard economic times'

"I think it's hard economic times, and I think the RCMP are waiting for things like this to happen with everything going on with the economy."

Humby said it's probably time business owners get together to talk about how to handle the threat of robbery.

"Because you hear about it all the time on the news, but when it happens to you it's a different story," she said.

"It's hard enough to retain a staff this day and age, let alone to have your staff up there scared."

The RCMP is investigating.