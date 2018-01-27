A different kind of art is being created and showcased at the Eastern Edge Gallery in downtown St. John's.

Gamedev NL is hosting its first-ever game jam Jan. 26-28, in which developers split up into two teams and aim to make a video game in about 48 hours.

Working with local game makers Other Ocean, the group Code NL, as well as Memorial University's computer science society, developers work around the clock to try to meet the deadline.

"One of the beautiful things of holding this at an art gallery is that this is an art form," organizer Michael Burton said.

"It's an art form that is growing and has a ton of room to grow. We've seen it, technically, come a long way. People are very aware of that but they are not as aware that this is something that you can really sink your teeth into intellectually, emotionally and personally, and get a lot of rewards out of it."

While the event was unable to attract younger programmers, Burton hopes future events will and that will help to grow the game development in this province.

It's a little bit of a different move for Eastern Edge but it's all about trying to give back to the community, grow its audience and showcase art — and that includes video games.

"It`s a very similar process because it is artistic and creative but it`s on a whole other platform," Eastern Edge's Hannah Morgan said.

"Which is really cool to see, the digital aspects entering the gallery."