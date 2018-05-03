Sherry Gambin-Walsh seeking legal advice over harassment complaints

Sherry Gambin-Walsh is the minister of Service NL, which oversees occupational health and safety regulations in Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh has confirmed for CBC News that she plans to seek legal advice on a better course of action to deal with harassment complaints against former cabinet minister Eddie Joyce.

CBC News has learned she's not satisfied with the process in place to investigate her allegations of harassment and bullying by another cabinet minister.

This week, Premier Dwight Ball announced that Commissioner for Legislative Standards Bruce Chaulk would carry out the review of complaints lodged by several MHAs that resulted in ministers Dale Kirby and Eddie Joyce getting thrown out of cabinet and caucus.

Not confident in process

Gambin-Walsh told CBC that to her knowledge "the process in place now has historically only dealt with financial issues, never with harassment or bullying."

She says she agreed to have Chaulk review the allegations "because it is the only process available to us, but there is absolutely no assurance that the only process available can effectively do this job."

In the House of Assembly Wednesday, the PC member for Fortune Bay-Cape La Hune, Tracey Perry, said she too wanted an independent investigation.

Perry told the legislature she had a complaint ready to file against Joyce and Kirby, but wanted it to be handled "completely independent of government."

Earlier this week, former finance minister Cathy Bennett told the St. John's Morning Showshe disagreed with the process to review the allegations of harassment and bullying.

Bennett feels independent and outside experts need to be brought in to investigate the situation.

Gambin-Walsh says while she has lodged a formal complaint with the premier about Eddie Joyce's behaviour, she has not filed a letter with the Legislative Standards Commissioner's office.

She told CBC she "still supports Premier Dwight Ball," but is "not comfortable with the way this process is moving forward."

Ball has maintained the Commissioner of Legislative Standards has the same independence as the Auditor General.