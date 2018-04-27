MV Gallipoli impasse leaving 100 shipyard workers in limbo, says MHA

A work stoppage that began more than two months ago after an unusual mishap at a shipyard in Clarenville has left 100 employees in limbo, and area MHA Colin Holloway seeking answers about when operations can resume.

Holloway is also concerned that the MV Gallipoli might be removed from Burry's shipyard and the refit completed elsewhere, acknowledging "that is one of the options" being considered by the Department of Transportation and Works.

"I am advocating as much as I can to get the project finished," said Holloway, Liberal MHA for the district of Terra Nova.

Cradle failure strands vessel

The MV Gallipoli is a provincially owned ferry that serves Ramea, Grey River and Burgeo on Newfoundland's south coast.

It was taken out of service in early September to undergo a refit at Burry's.

The Gallipoli is pictured dockside April 26 at Burry's Shipyard in Clarenville. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

About half the work was complete as the vessel was being manoeuvred into the water on a specialized marine railway cradle in mid-February.

But the cradle underneath the 600-tonne vessel partially collapsed, leaving the Gallipoli stalled at the water's edge.

Government officials have said the slipway was certified for a safe working load of 650 gross tonnes, and provided a copy of the certificate to CBC News.

This is the certificate approving the marine railway cradle at Burry's Shipyard in Clarenville. (Courtesy Department of Transportation and Works)

There were no injuries, and officials with Burry's said the vessel did not sustain any damage, but occupational health and safety officials immediately ordered all work to stop.

It was days later before a powerful tow vessel was brought in to ease the Gallipoli back into the water.

The vessel has been docked at the yard ever since, the stop-work order remains in effect, and the marine slipway still hasn't been repaired, said Holloway.

Sources say sensitive parts of the 31-year-old vessel have been exposed to the elements, likely resulting in the need for additional repairs.

An embarrassing failure

It was an embarrassing failure for the yard. In terms of a blow to its reputation, one marine expert told CBC News that such an incident is the equivalent to a restaurant having rats on the premises.

Holloway said there have been numerous meetings since the mishap to try and find a resolution, but he said it's essential that the marine railway system is repaired.

"I'd like to see them have success," Holloway said of the shipyard, emphasizing the importance of the employment connected with the yard.

He said insurance companies are involved, and he believes the work should be completed at the yard "if it can be done on time, on budget, and safely."

Burry's shipyard is located in Clarenville. (CBC)

Repeated attempts to contact management at Burry's shipyard in recent days have not been successful.

But a spokesman for the company earlier blamed the mishap on a judgment error, saying the ferry was mistakenly put on "a slight angle" on its specialized carriage.

The Department of Transportation and Works, which owns the vessel, said in a brief statement this week that there is no update on the situation.

Meanwhile, dozens of employees have been laid off and "this is a serious concern for me," said Holloway.