Gord Downie is being mourned right across the country, and Newfoundland and Labrador is no different.

"I think a lot of people in Canada have some kind of connection — or something like that — to the Hip and to Gord," says Jenn Galliott, who owns Galliott Studios in Bonne Bay, Newfoundland.

"It's a big loss."

Downie died Tuesday night at the age of 53. He had an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Galliott says Downie and his family used her studio and coffee shop as a kind of 'clubhouse' and likely enjoyed the peace and quiet. (Galliott Studios/Twitter)

Galliott recalled meeting Downie and his family several years ago and how the performer came to find solace in her studio-coffee shop.

The Hip frontman was in western Newfoundland for the Writers at Woody Point festival and he came into Galliott Studios, chatted with patrons and shook their hands.

"After he left everybody freaked out," Galliott told CBC's On the Go, laughing. "People that were there were like 'Oh my God, he just touched my hand.' It was quite a neat experience."

Elisabeth de Mariaffi is pictured here reading at Galliott Studios in at the 2013 Writers at Woody Point festival. (Writers at Woody Point/Facebook)

But Downie and his family did more than just visit the business.

"Him and his family ended up using the shop as a kind of clubhouse. I like to kind of keep the shop as a welcoming space," she said.

"I guess it was the only place where people weren't making a fuss about him and his family ... most of the time they would be in the shop before I would get there."

Galliott fought back tears several times as she talked about Downie.

"He was a great person. For the little bit of time I got to meet him and his family, it was really something."