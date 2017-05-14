Shane Morgan brought more back to his students from a recent conference than an award. He also brought them a new sport to learn.

The teacher and coach at Lake Melville School in North West River was named Physical Educator of the Year at the Physical & Health Education Canada 2017 Conference in St. John's May 4-6.

It was there he learned to play "gaga ball."

"[It's a] cool, little non-traditional little game that the kids seem to really have taken a liking to," Morgan told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Morgan describes the sport as a mixture of a few different games, including handball and dodgeball, that is played inside an octagon pit made out of tables.

Kelly Butt, a Grade 10 student at Lake Melville School, said it's like dodgeball "times 100."

"It is really fun," she said. "This is nothing like volleyball or badminton. It's not like any sport I've played before."

Butt is one of the many students Morgan coaches. This year he is the coach of seven different teams.

Butt said Morgan does a lot for the school, including help raise money for teams to travel for tournaments.

"He's always there to motivate us. He's always on our side," Butt said.

Gaga Ball0:28

"A few other coaches, they were a bit hard on the girls, but we've always said, 'We're here to have fun. If we win or we lose, we'll still have smiles on our face and congratulate the other team,' and that's what we've been taught since [he's been] our coach."

For Morgan, teaching physical education is a balancing act.

"As a coach and a teacher, you have certain outcomes you want to hit, you have certain goals you want to achieve with them. And every individual is different so you have to find a way to teach each individual, but also bring them together in a team atmosphere," he said.

"It's a balance of a lot, but when you see the kids actually experience success or see a student do something that maybe they couldn't have done two weeks ago. It's pretty cool. It's pretty special to see that."