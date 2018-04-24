Funeral home catches fire in St. John's

The St. John's Regional Fire Department responded to a fire at Carnell's Funeral Home on Freshwater Road Tuesday evening.

Fire crews could be seen attempting to control smoke coming from the building at around 9:30.

Lots of emergency vehicles at Carnell’s Funeral Home. Flames had been visible from a chimney. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/nO2JUrwTQY">pic.twitter.com/nO2JUrwTQY</a> —@Jeremy_Eaton

Platoon Chief Rick Hann said most of the damage was limited to the crematorium.

A chainsaw was used to cut into the roof to clear out the smoke.

No injuries were reported.