Funeral home catches fire in St. John's

Fire crews responded to a blaze at Carnell's Funeral Home on Freshwater Road.

Fire crews respond to blaze on Freshwater Road

CBC News ·
Firefighters respond to smoke coming from the crematorium at Carnell's Funeral Home in St. John;s.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department responded to a fire at Carnell's Funeral Home on Freshwater Road Tuesday evening. 

Fire crews could be seen attempting to control smoke coming from the building at around 9:30.

Platoon Chief Rick Hann said most of the damage was limited to the crematorium.

A chainsaw was used to cut into the roof to clear out the smoke.

No injuries were reported.

With files from Jeremy Eaton

