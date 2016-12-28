A New Year's Eve funeral is being planned for the Lark Harbour couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver on Boxing Day.

Merle Sheppard, 59, and Marilyn Sheppard, 51, will be buried at the St. James Anglican Church on Dec. 31, following a funeral service in the afternoon, according to an obituary notice published by the Country Haven Funeral Home.

Merle and Marilyn Sheppard were killed by an alleged impaired driver in Lark Harbour on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Country Haven Funeral Home)

The pair were walking home from a Christmas gathering when they were struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Dec. 26 in Lark Harbour.

According to the online obituary, the couple had one son, Michael Sheppard, and a granddaughter.

Police allege that Walter Alfred Joyce, 45, was impaired when he was operating the vehicle that killed the Lark Harbour couple.

Joyce is the brother-in-law of Marilyn Sheppard, CBC News has learned.

He is mentioned in the obituary as one of the relatives left to mourn her passing.