Three bars in downtown St. John's raised several thousand dollars Tuesday night in support of people affected by the flooding in Texas.

It was called Shelter – A Musical Fundraiser for Texas Flood Relief, and was organized by Zack Werner, a former Canadian Idol judge and longtime musician.

The final tally came in at $3,450 to be donated to the Red Cross.

Werner said even though Texas is thousands of kilometres from St. John's, he felt a connection to what people were going through there following Hurricane Harvey.

The Black Sheep was one of three bars that hosted the Shelter fundraiser Tuesday night. Erin's Pub and the Ship also participated. (CBC)

"On Wednesday morning I was watching the news and watching people walk through the water and immediately I just felt this thing of like 'God, we should really do something'," he said.

"Since I moved to Newfoundland you become painfully aware about your proximity to the water and how much weather changes your day."

Lou Skinner, Darryl Chafe and Don Brenton rockin' and rollin' at the Black Sheep #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/pkaVEgztkU — @Jeremy_Eaton

More than 22 artists played at the Black Sheep, Erin's Pub and the Ship throughout the night, including well-known names and some up-and-coming artists.

One of those was 13-year-old singer-songwriter Haley Peddle from Hodge's Cove.

Haley Peddle, 13, came to St. John's from Hodge's Cove to perform at Erin's Pub for Tuesday's fundraiser. She said even though the show was at a bar, her parents accompanied her no problem. (CBC)

Even though playing in a bar is a new thing for her, Peddle said her parents proudly accompanied her so she could play at Erin's Pub.

"I feel so honoured, I was so excited to play," she said following her performance.

"When Hurricane Igor hit I was six years old and I remember it was just a mess. It was so windy. We were in our little community for five days and we couldn't get anywhere."