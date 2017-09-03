A fuel tanker overturned in the roundabout at St. John's International Airport Saturday, closing World Parkway to traffic for eight hours.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a report at 5:10 p.m. that the truck was on its side in the area of Navigator Avenue and World Parkway.

Traffic was diverted through Craig Dobbin Way, to ensure fuel was safely offloaded from the tanker onto another truck, and for crews to cleanup the accident scene.

The RNC said the tanker driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

It's not known what caused the accident.