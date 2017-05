All fuel prices are down across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday morning.

The Public Utilities Board decreased the maximum price of gasoline by 3.2 cents a litre overnight.

The most drivers will pay by filling up at pumps on the Avalon Peninsula is about $1.33 per litre.

In southern Labrador, that price tops $1.50 a litre.

Diesel decreased by 1.7 cents a litre.

Furnace and stove oil are down by 1.4 cents a litre, while propane is about 1.5 cents lower.