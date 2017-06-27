The effort to control a fire that destroyed 12 homes in the Mundy Pond area of St. John's Monday evening was hampered by water supply issues, and city council is hoping for more answers today.

A fire that broke out around 6 p.m. on Froude Avenue destroyed or badly damaged 12 apartments, displacing 35 people from 13 different families. The buildings are all owned by Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Authority.

At the scene of the fire, St. John's Regional Fire Department platoon chief Rick Mackey told CBC crews were having trouble getting enough water to battle the flames, and had to bring in a water supply truck to help.

Coun. Danny Breen said he and other councillors have asked staff to provide an update on the water issue in that area, something he expected will be discussed at Tuesday's council meeting.

"It appears that this is in a loop so that when you tap into the first hydrant it takes water away from the other hydrants," Breen said. "So the supply coming in appears to be undersized."

Not all areas upgraded

Breen said the loop issue is something the city has been trying to fix in various parts of town over the last several years as part of its 10 year capital works program.

He said there still are areas that haven't been fully upgraded but couldn't comment on where the Froude Avenue area falls on that list.

Breen rejected suggestions from some people on social media that Froude Avenue was considered low priority for upgrades because it is generally a low-income area, insisting that there is no correlation between the affluence of a neighbourhood and decisions around public works.

"That has absolutely nothing to do with it," he said.

Thankful for supply truck

Breen said given the water pressure issues during the fire, the purchase of the water tanker truck several years ago seems especially justified.

Even though the truck ran out of water fairly quickly, Breen said it was still a help.

"Certainly in this case it was a good thing that was available as well," he said. "It doesn't take much to empty those, but anytime you're dealing with a major fire like this water supply is key."

Displaced tenants

All of the 35 tenants who had their apartments damaged or destroyed Monday night, all are now staying in hotels or with family or friends.

Sherry Gambin-Walsh, the minister responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, said a particular challenge was the fact that some of them were wheelchair users or had other disabilities that require special medication or equipment.

The Canadian Red Cross said 12 apartment units in three different buildings were destroyed in the fire. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

She said staff were on scene, working late into the evening to ensure they all were set up at least temporarily, and will continue work to find them a permanent place to stay.

"I have to thank all the emergency first responders, staff at the Froude Avenue Community Centre, Status of Women, Marguerite's Place, Red Cross, Salvation Army — everyone who came out and help," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

"It was quite the scene and people are in shock this morning waking up and realizing they have nothing left."

Gambin-Walsh said she has no concerns about the buildings that burned not being up to code, as they are routinely inspected.

While she has heard about issues with water pressure in the area, she will wait for an official report on that and is only concerned now with those residents who lost their apartments.

"It's a busy day but the number one priority today is the tenants that are displaced," she said.