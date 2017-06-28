Teenage camp counsellors are getting some unexpected training this week, as their community centre was turned into a collection station for those left homeless by this week's devastating fire on Froude Avenue.

A Newfoundland and Labrador Housing complex in the west end of St. John's was ravaged by fire Monday — some 100 metres from the front steps of the Froude Avenue Community Centre.

"They just lost everything," said Emily Newman, one of the counsellors. "Watching the kids not really understand what's going on … it's difficult, but we're getting through it day by day."

Emily Newman, left, and Becca Leggo are camp counsellors at Froude Avenue Community Centre. Their jobs now involve helping a community ravaged by fire. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Of the 63 people impacted by the fire, 20 lost their homes completely — and several are children who take part in community centre programs.

Becca Leggo, another young camp counsellor, is worried about where those children will end up.

"It's going to be different," she said. "It's hard for them to see the houses now. They don't want to be up around this way."

Immediate action, donations cram centre

Flames were still spreading from unit to unit when the first bags of donated goods landed on the community centre patio.

By Wednesday afternoon, the donations were still pouring in.

Bob Dawson, excecutive director of the Froude Avenue Community Centre, said it didn't choose to be the official donation drop-off location, but gladly took the role. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"It was a big shock," said Executive Director Bob Dawson. "It was something we didn't decide to take on. But I think the community in itself voted us to take it on. So here we are."

First came clothing, then food and baby supplies — even sets of furniture. The donations came from all over the city, with people driving in from as far as Clarenville to lend a hand.

Check out some of the awesome work being done at the Froude Community Centre. So much stuff gathered. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/OOsmjUIZQG — @ryancookeNL

Staff and volunteers say they will assess the needs of those displaced and dish out the donations accordingly.

They've been pulling long hours since the fire, sorting through donations and moving them to shipping containers across the street to free up space.

Two large shipping containers are filling up with donated goods that have to be sorted before being sent to those in need. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

After all, the centre still has programming to provide.

With limited space in the containers, Dawson is asking people to hold off on donating large items until the residents are settled away in their new homes.

"The best way somebody can help right now would be gift cards or donations of money," he said.

Eight families are confirmed to have lost their homes, while four others have sustained heavy smoke and water damage, and may take a week to be refurbished.