It will be a wet and windy Friday across Newfoundland, as Environment Canada weather warnings for wind, freezing rain and storm surges remain in effect.

Overnight rainfall and below freezing temperatures paired up for slippery driving conditions early Friday morning.

That should thaw out later Friday morning, as temperatures rise. But in the meantime, schools across Newfoundland and Labrador are listing closures Friday morning.

Freezing rain warnings remain in effect for parts of the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista, Terra Nova and Clarenville regions, as well as St. John's through Friday.

It's a red warning Friday morning, as Environment Canada has issued a number of weather alerts to start the weekend. (Environment Canada)

St. John's International Airport is listing a number of delays and cancellation early Friday morning, while Marine Atlantic has moved its morning crossing to 11:45 p.m.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Boyd Merrill said standing water and melting ice, as well as the gusting wind, are traffic hazards Friday.

"There's still issues of potholes underneath that water, there's issues when you try to pass a vehicle and you have the consideration for wind blowing larger vehicles around," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"You have to make sure you have lots of windshield wiper fluid in your car, and really tailgating is something that's gonna cause you a whole lot of concern because it's just not safe."

On Newfoundland's west coast, a blowing snow advisory is in effect, while a winter storm warning is in effect for the Northern Peninsula.

A Wreckhouse wind warning is in effect, as well as a storm surge warning for the south coast of the island.

Winds on the Avalon Peninsula and across the island are expected to gust around 100 and 110 km/h Friday morning.

In Port aux Basques and Burin, that gust warning reaches up to 130 km/h.

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning remains in effect for southeastern parts of Labrador Friday.

Snow, heavy at times, with accumulations between 20 and 30 centimetres are expected through Friday, paired with winds gusting up to 100 km/h.

Environment Canada says the combination of weather in the area will make for blizzard conditions, and near-zero visibility at times.