The early birds at Friday morning's rave in downtown St. John's got more than the worm — instead going for laser lights, upbeat dance music, coffee on tap and shots of carrot ginger juice.

Not in the mix? Booze.

"There's no alcohol and instead of having to stay up super late and go dancing, you can just start your day off with a really good vibe," says Laurabeth Power, one of the organizers of the event, dubbed The Awakening.

One of the dozens of participants at The Awakening, an early morning rave in downtown St. John's Friday. (Submitted by Laurabeth Power)

"Everybody's showing up with wigs and there's a glitter station so you can put on a little sparkle to set your morning right … Everyone is having a really great time."

A.M. raves all the rage

Morning raves have been popping up across the globe, including London, Denver and Toronto.

Power said there's a market for this kind of event — even in a smaller city.

'Make your morning and the rest of your day super fabulous.' - Laurabeth Power

Before 7 a.m., Friday's event in St. John's had more than 30 people packed into the Wonderbolt Circus'sThe Space.

"People are givin' 'er … You don't need alcohol to dance," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"St. John's, I am impressed!"

The Awakening will likely become a seasonal event, says organizer Laurabeth Power. The next morning rave is planned for the summer. (Ignite Wellness/Facebook)

Power said the popularity of the trend was part of the driving force to stage a similar event in this province, but it also aligned with the philosophy of an organization called Ignite Wellness, which she launched with a friend.

"Our mission is to light up St. John's, Newfoundland and beyond through really fun wellness events," she said.

And that, of course, includes more morning raves.

Refreshments at the event included coconut water, carrot ginger shots, juice, water and pumpkin cookies. (Submitted by Laurabeth Power)

"We'll make it kind of like a seasonal thing. I say, the next one will be in the summer some time," Power said.

"Make your morning and the rest of your day super fabulous — I think it's for everybody."