The public inquiry into the fatal police shooting of Don Dunphy continues Friday in St. John's, with friends of Dunphy and an officer who once investigated him on another matter set to testify.

More information about who Dunphy was, and the difficulties he faced, are expected to be revealed during the Friday morning session of the inquiry, which wraps up its third week at noon.

Dunphy's friends Rochelle Nolan and Rita Farrell will testify, as will Const. Lee Lush.

Dunphy was fatally shot by Const. Joe Smyth, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer working on the premier's security detail at the time, in April 2015.

Smyth, 38, drove to Dunphy's home in Mitchell's Brook to investigate the 59-year-old's posts on Twitter, which were perceived as a potential threat against the premier and MHAs.

The officer said he shot Dunphy when the man aimed a rifle at him.

Follow along for updates throughout the morning in our live blog.