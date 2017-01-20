A blizzard warning is in effect Friday for the Avalon Peninsula, across to the Clarenville and Bonavista regions.

Environment Canada is warning snowfall accumulations of between 20 and 30 centimetres can be expected to fall overnight into Saturday on the northeast Avalon Peninsula.

Snowfall amounts elsewhere will range between 10 and 20 centimetres.

Bananas were completely sold out, as people were grocery shopping Thursday night at the Howley Estates Sobeys in St. John's, ahead of the weekend's blizzard. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"Right now it's the calm before the storm. We just have some cloudy skies and light wind," Gander weather office meteorologist Derm Kearney told CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Friday.

Northeasterly winds will gust overnight up to 80 km/h, before becoming northerly early Saturday and gusting up to 100 km/h.

The strong winds are expected to gradually ease overnight into Sunday.

.@AnthonyGermain Not just #stormchips in short supply at #Sobeys last night! #nlwx pic.twitter.com/EVqHm7qNUG — @AAntlersNL

"Winds will still be strong so there will be some blowing and drifting around during the day on Sunday, still some flurries," Kearney said.

Kearney said to stay off the roads where possible, and if you must travel, "make sure you're prepared for road closures and terrible driving conditions."

He added drivers should make sure they have equipped their vehicles with an emergency kit.

Meanwhile, Air Canada and WestJet have issued travel alerts for Friday and Saturday for flights in and out of St. John's, advising flights may be affected by snow and winds on both days.

Travellers booked on flights for those dates are being allowed to rebook without paying a penalty.

Some flights cancellations for Friday night and Saturday morning have already been cancelled at St. John's International Airport.