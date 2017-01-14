It might be nearly eight months away, but a Canadian musician who will be performing at the 2017 Mussel Bed Soiree in Lewisporte is already excited about his return to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Alan Frew, lead singer of Canadian rockers Glass Tiger, said he has been to the province before and enjoys the musical and cultural similarities to his homeland.

"It's just the best. I love the east coast, period … but Newfoundland is just that little bit closer to Scotland, and that little bit closer to the old country, and it just reeks of music and good times," Frew told CBC's Central Morning.

"It reminds me a lot of Nashville, everybody plays and is somehow intertwined musically and I adore it."

He won't be the only musician with a Scottish background hitting the stage in Lewisporte. Country star Johnny Reid will also be performing, and the two have worked on music together in the past.

"The two young Scots lads come to Canada and this amazing country of ours allows us the opportunities that we've been given, so we're naturally bonded musically, and of course culturally," said Frew.

New generation of fans

The singer's return to Newfoundland comes after a recent return to music. Frew suffered a stroke in August 2015 and said he's still improving.

"Things are going well … I'm back performing, I swim everyday, I take my medication and I look after my health as best I can," he said.

"I haven't made a 100 per cent recovery. My right arm is still — and may always be — affected, but generally speaking, I got off rather lightly."

Frew said he is honoured to still get to play his older material with Glass Tiger, songs he said are now "in the fabric of Canadian music."

"One of the amazing things that I experience is — and I'm sure it'll happen in Newfoundland — when we play now, half the audience, if not more than half the audience, has never seen us before, or maybe just once, or they're finding us through their parents," he said.

"They're gravitating to these great songs from the 80s, and I never take that lightly."

The 31st annual Mussel Bed Soiree runs August 9 to 14 in Lewisporte and features Johnny Reid, Glass Tiger, The Fables, Cabbages & Kings and more.