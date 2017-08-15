A military veteran and amateur historian is pushing to have 250-year-old graves of French soldiers near the Signal Hill National Historic Site recognized with a monument.

Through his research, Harry Young said he's determined that as many as 30 French soldiers who died during the Battle of Signal Hill on Sept. 15, 1762 could be buried in an area between Quidi Vidi Village and Signal Hill.

An artist's recreation of the Battle of Signal Hill, which was fought on Sept. 15, 1762. The battle was the last of the Seven Years' War to be fought on North American soil and resulted in the British forcing the French to surrender St. John's. (Twitter)

Young became convinced that the graves were real after reading the written accounts of British sailor Aaron Thomas, who described in great detail the things he saw on Signal Hill in the days following the famous Seven Years' War battle, where British troops defeated the French and reclaimed the area for England.

Searching for the dead

Young followed Thomas's written descriptions which led him to faded engravings on a rock, which he now believes marks where the French soldiers died and were buried. The markings included the letter W with an arrow pointing next to the characters D14.

"Once I found this it became my passion to track it down and find it. Through his writings I found the exact rock he sat on in which he described the French graves in great detail," Young said.

"I thought and thought, and then I had an eureka moment. [It means] war dead, pointing there, 14 soldiers. So I got hold of the Newfoundland government. They came down and said sure enough — WD stands for war department."

Young became convinced that the graves of the French soldiers were located in a specific area of Signal Hill after reading the Newfoundland Journal of Aaron Thomas, a British sailor and navigator. (Philippe Grenier/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Young said he reached out to Parks Canada which sent representatives to take a look at the site, but they told him the area actually falls under the province's jurisdiction.

Later, provincial archeologists told him that in order to confirm that French soldiers were indeed buried there, he would need Memorial University or some other group to do work there, which would require the proper financial resources.

Young lays a poppy on a stone engraving, which he believes shows where French soldiers from the Battle of Signal Hill are buried. (Philippe Grenier/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Young's goal is not to have the area dug up, but to have it confirmed that the soldiers are there and have them recognized with a plague or monument — the same way Newfoundland soldiers are honoured on French battlefields such as Beaumont-Hamel.

He said his biggest fear is that the area will get developed for houses or buildings and any chance to recognize the graves' existance will be lost as well.

"It's not my intent to have graves dug up, because they're interned and after 250 years I don't think there would be that many parts left after that long in the soil," he said.

"These poor French soldiers – the last people to die in North America in defence of France – are just lying here in a fallow field. As a veteran, I feel something has to be done about it."