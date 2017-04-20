Winter just won't let go.

Environment Canada has a freezing rain warning in effect for the Avalon Peninsula Thursday night into Friday.

The freezing rain will likely cause significant ice buildup on roads and highways, making for hazardous Friday morning driving conditions.

"I think it's going to be a tricky commute tomorrow morning for sure," says Jody Boyd, with the Gander weather office.

This won't be you any time soon, unless you plan on leaving Newfoundland and Labrador for a taste of higher temperatures. (Vacation Myrtle Beach Resorts)

About five centimetres of snow is expected to fall late Thursday afternoon and change to freezing rain around midnight. But some areas might not have any snow at all.

"We seen instances before where downtown St. John's doesn't get much accumulation, but if you get up to the higher elevations like Mount Pearl and the airport, that's where you really start to see the buildup," said Boyd.

It's expected to change over to rainfall around noon for most areas as temperatures climb.

But in coastal areas where winds are blowing off the pack ice on the shorelines, temperatures might stay low and freezing rain may continue until later.

Environment Canada also says the snow, freezing rain and rain mix could extend west toward Clarenville, as well as the Bonavista Peninsula.

In Gander, Bonavista North and Cape Freels, it will likely just be snow.