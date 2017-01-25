A freezing rain warning is in effect for most of Newfoundland Wednesday, with some areas expecting snow or ice pellets before switching to rain.

Environment Canada is warning of a "long-lasting period of freezing rain," resulting in ice accumulations.

Freezing rain will spread across southern and western Newfoundland Wednesday, moving across the island by Wednesday night.

A look at the weather warnings in effect as of Wednesday morning. (Environment Canada)

In the Stephenville and Bay St. George region, the freezing rain has prompted a number of schools to close for the day.

That freezing rain will change to rain along the southern coastline, but will last "much longer" before changing to rain on Thursday as temperatures rise above freezing.

Northern portions of Newfoundland can expect temperatures to stay below zero on Thursday, and freezing rain will change to snow in the afternoon.

Driving conditions are expected to be hazardous during the ice conditions.

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning is in effect for western Labrador.

Snowfall amounts between 15 and 25 centimetres are expected, with snow starting Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday afternoon.

