Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire island of Newfoundland, with cold and wet wintry weather on the way.

The statement comes as a result of two low pressure systems approaching the island, with the first beginning as snow in the southwest and moving eastward, bringing freezing rain and ice pellets over most areas by Wednesday evening.

A wind warning is also in effect for the Wreckhouse area, with southeasterly winds gusting to 110 km/h expected to develop near noon on Wednesday.

All schools in Stephenville, as well as St. James All Grade in Lark Harbour and École Sainte-Anne in Mainland, were closed Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the island of Newfoundland, beginning Wednesday morning. (Environment Canada)

All schools in Clarenville will close for the afternoon in anticipation of the weather.

Marine Atlantic has also cancelled its crossings scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, with ferries now set to depart both Port aux Basques and North Sydney at 11:45 p.m.

Temperatures are forecast to rise through the night, with ice pellets or freezing rain changing to rain in the south and east, and cloudy conditions elsewhere.

A second system is approach Newfoundland Thursday night, and more snow and ice pellets are expected over northern areas of the island into Friday morning.

The south and east coasts should see ice pellets and freezing rain beginning Thursday evening, transitioning to rain in the early morning hours on Friday, along with high winds.