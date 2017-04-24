People in the St. John's area won't have a hard time believing it, but a freezing rain record was set over the weekend.

Rodney Barney, a meteorologist with the Environment Canada weather office in Gander, said Monday St. John's saw 60 consecutive hours of freezing rain or freezing drizzle.

That freezing rain feel from April 20 straight through to the 23rd.

#YYT has seen some lengthy spells of freezing precip over the years; this latest one in league of its own for consecutive hourly obs. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/ydWKe87KCL — @rcbstormpost

It made for slipper road conditions early Monday morning, causing some school delays, but temperatures are expected to reach 10 C later in the day, melting the snow that fell late Sunday.

Soccer season won't be slowed by snow

Snow-clearing a soccer field in Corner Brook0:26

Over on the west coast, soccer enthusiasts didn't let snow slow the start of spring training. Snowblowers were brought in over the weekend to clear a soccer field on Wellington Street in Corner Brook

Meanwhile, Monday morning snow had plenty of people questioning what exactly spring means in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Skidoos skidoos trikes and bikes, this is spring, up in Airport Heights. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/itlmifh6Zo — @LarryPenney

Sometimes a prolonged winter isn't the worst #nlwx pic.twitter.com/J7lbKMG2sG — @RyanAlanSteeves

Our Winter Wonderland (May's a week away, right?) #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/G0QGbWoOKB — @AnthonyGermain