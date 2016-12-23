Attention parents of the world: You have until 6 p.m. AT on Friday to get to Canadian Tire in Labrador City and sing for your child's happiness.

The store witnessed its own Christmas miracle on Monday, when it received a late shipment of two Hatchimals — the hottest toy of the year usually reselling online into the thousands of dollars.

Instead of letting all hell break loose and risking a last-minute, desperate rush for the toys, store owner Chris Kondracki chose a different route.

Until a Hatchimal hatches, kids don't know which one will come out. (Spin Master)

"Rather than doing a wild and crazy shopping event here at the store and having a little bit of a chaos, why don't we just give them away and have some fun a week before Christmas?" he said.

Starting Monday morning, anyone who went to the store and sang a Christmas carol over the PA system had their name entered in a draw. At 6 p.m. NT on Friday, staff will draw the names of two lucky singers.

The response was immediate — the first singer jumping to the mic minutes after the store opened — and lasting.

"We've had people every couple of minutes getting over the store's PA system," Kondraki said. "It's been a lot of fun for the staff here who work at the store, and honestly, a lot of fun for the customers, too."

A last-minute shipment of two Hatchimals at Canadian Tire in Labrador City has parents singing for a shot at landing the elusive toy under their tree this weekend. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The Hatchimal craze came by surprise, with the Lab City store only receiving two dozen in its first shipment. The toys were gone within two days, and as the hype built around the world, it became impossible to get another large shipment.

Across Canada, other Canadian Tire stores have been doing similar giveaways with their late shipments. In Campbellford, Ont., and Fort St. John, B.C., two toys were put up for auction with proceeds going to Canadian Tire's Jumpstart charity. A store in Langford, B.C., delivered a Hatchimal to a child spending Christmas in a children's hospital.

A special gift for a special child arrived! https://t.co/k0RCr82qW3#hatchimal #queenalexandracentre @VanIslandHealth pic.twitter.com/vD3ajildMm — @ChildrensVI

In the western region of Labrador, the late shipment of two toys won't come close to meeting the demands of the community.

With a population of just over 10,000 people in Labrador West, Kondracki estimates a shipment of 1,000 Hatchimals might have been sufficient.

And thus, the voices of amateur singers — some more finely tuned than others — rang out through the halls of the store for five days.

"There's been a whole range," Kondracki laughed. "We've had some really, really good singers, and we've had some probably on the other end as well. But it's all in the Christmas spirit, and it all sounds fantastic.

"It's a toy that keeps giving."