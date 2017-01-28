St. John's businessman Ches Penney worked at the speed of a freight train, according to a longtime business partner.
Accountant Fred Taylor says Penney worked long hours and was dedicated to the success of his business ventures.
Penney, 84, died Thursday following a brain injury he suffered after a fall. Tributes have been pouring in for the man, who was a major figure in Newfoundland and Labrador business.
Taylor remembers that Penney would work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., leaving work only to make calls from his home.
Trying to catch up
"He was the engineer on a freight train that was going down a very fast track. And I was on one of those little pump-up-and-down speeders, trying to hook on the caboose to keep up with him," Taylor said.
Taylor, who first partnered with Penney in 1963, told CBC's Here & Now of the many business ventured Penney launched early in their careers, and the dealings he had with car dealerships, tire manufacturers and grocery stores.
"He said 'After I die, I still expect you to work and look after me'", Taylor said.
"And I looked at him, and I said 'Ches, I mean, give me a break.'"
Watch his interview with Here & Now's Debbie Cooper in the video player above.