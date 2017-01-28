St. John's businessman Ches Penney worked at the speed of a freight train, according to a longtime business partner.

Accountant Fred Taylor says Penney worked long hours and was dedicated to the success of his business ventures.

Penney, 84, died Thursday following a brain injury he suffered after a fall. Tributes have been pouring in for the man, who was a major figure in Newfoundland and Labrador business.

Taylor remembers that Penney would work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., leaving work only to make calls from his home.

Trying to catch up

"He was the engineer on a freight train that was going down a very fast track. And I was on one of those little pump-up-and-down speeders, trying to hook on the caboose to keep up with him," Taylor said.

Taylor, who first partnered with Penney in 1963, told CBC's Here & Now of the many business ventured Penney launched early in their careers, and the dealings he had with car dealerships, tire manufacturers and grocery stores.

Ches Penney, founder of the Penney Group of Companies, died Thursday at 84. (Paul Daly)

"He said 'After I die, I still expect you to work and look after me'", Taylor said.

"And I looked at him, and I said 'Ches, I mean, give me a break.'"

