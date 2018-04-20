Conditional discharge for woman who left kitchen reno clients hanging

A St. John's woman who accepted thousands of dollars from customers to renovate their kitchens while her business was struggling financially has been given a conditional discharge on fraud charges.

It means that Regina Fitzgerald, who told a Newfoundland judge Friday that she feels 'horrible' about what happened, will not go to jail and could have her record cleared in a few years.

Fitzgerald, 41, accepted payment from four customers to have the now-defunct Regalwood Kitchens deliver and install kitchen cabinets while she tried to get loans to keep the business afloat.

Regalwood Kitchens used to operate out of this business complex at 860 Topsail Road. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

In an agreed statement of facts entered at provincial court in St. John's, Fitzgerald said she thought she would be able to fill the orders, but never secured the loans.

"I don't know where to start. It's horrible that I hurt these people with no intention," she told court.

Hurt by downturn in economy

Fitzgerald said from January to July of 2014, Regalwood did almost $225,000 in business, but by late 2014, with a drop in the Canadian dollar, increased cost of materials, and a general downturn in the local economy, the business was struggling.

But Fitzgerald would tell the police she continued to accept orders in the hope that finances would improve.

"I wanted Regalwood to be bigger. I just couldn't get the financing, and that's the truth," she testified in court.

Fitzgerald used the deposit money to pay for salaries, her rental space, and other business-related bills.

Crown Prosecutor Erin Matthews said even though this wasn't a planned fraud, jail time was necessary to act as a deterrent to Fitzgerald and others. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

Even though Ftizgerald knew her business was in trouble, on December 12, 2014, she took a deposit from one of the women for $3,788.30.

Then on February 5, 2015, she took a deposit of $9,786.00 from another woman. On February 16, 2015, she got deposits from two women for $14,000.00 and $9226.00.

"I wouldn't have taken the orders if i didn't feel I could keep things going," she said.

On April 24, 2015, Fitzgerald declared personal bankrupcy. She would lose her home.

How customers found out

On April 27, 2015, one of the women discovered that the phone number for Regalwood was no longer in service and that the company's website had been taken down.

She went to the store's location in a business complex at 860 Topsail Road in Mount Pearl. A sign on the door read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances Regalwood has suffered greatly this year and will be forced to close its doors."

Fitzgerald's lawyer Candace Summers said that a conditional sentence, meaning no jail time, would not be contrary to the public's interest. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

Another woman went to Fitzgerald's home on April 29, 2015, to confront her. Fitzgerald told the woman that her cabinets had never been ordered because of a lack of finances.

One customer was unable to locate Fitzgerald until she filed an action in small claims court against her.

Another had torn out her old kitchen cupboards expecting to have her new ones installed.

Guilty plea, remorse

Crown Prosecutor Erin Matthews told the court this was not a planned fraud, but that there was still a need for deterrence and recommended that Fitzgerald get 45 days in prison to be served intermittently.

She said Fitzgerald should also be placed on two years probation and have to pay just over $23,000 in restitution to two of the women.

Judge David Orr said a conditional sentence would make it easier for Fitzgerald to compensate her former customers. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

The other two who had given Fitzgerald deposits got their money back because they paid using credits cards that came with insurance.

Matthews noted that Fitzgerald pleaded guilty, and was remorseful, but that this put stress on the customers, and that one of them had to change retirement plans because of what happened.

Fitzgerald's lawyer, Candace Summers, also spoke of Fitzgerald's remorse, the guilty plea, and of her willingness to pay back the $23,000 in two years. She asked the court to give Fitzgerald a conditional discharge.

Judge David Orr sided with the defence saying it was not a planned attempt to commit fraud, that Fitzgerald tried to get financing.

"A conditional discharge would allow her to go forward and compensate the victims," he said.

Since her cabinet business went under, Fitzgerald has retrained as a massage therapist and is working in Fort McMurray, Alberta.