A longtime colleague of Ches Penney, who died Thursday night at age 84, says Penney built an empire in Newfoundland and Labrador through his Penney Group of Companies, and did so with kindness and respect.

"The big thing that I think about with Ches is that over all the years that I have known him, a man of his word and a man you only had to shake his hand because he was a such strong person in his beliefs," said Fraser Edison.

"If he made a deal, he lived by that deal you didn't really need to have it all written down, that's for sure."

Edison, president and CEO of Rutter Inc., told CBC News Thursday night that he knew Penney for decades, going back to his father's day in central Newfoundland. Edison worked for one of Penney's companies as a summer student, then they both worked in banking and in the concrete business after that.

A 'yearning' for construction

"I guess in his case he had a yearning to be in the construction industry, he always did," said Edison.

"He was an entrepreneur and a self-made man," who "just loved being out working."

Businessman Fraser Edison says Ches Penney was a dedicated entrepreneur. ((CBC))

"You could always see the gleam in his eye any time you're hanging around a crusher or out on a job site, that was the things that he really loved. And I must say, it's sad to see him pass but I guess he's gone to a better place," he said.

Edison said Penney built his business with the help of his family, and never forgot about the needs of others.

He contributed to the community in several ways, particularly with the Ches Penney Family YMCA in St. John's.

"There are a lot of things that Ches Penney did in his day that many people will never know, in helping others, I can assure you."

The Ches Penney Family YMCA in St. John's opened in 2011. (CBC)

Edison said he learned a lot from Penney, both working with him and competing against him as business owners.

"He always said to me, 'You always got to look at the future from a perspective of 'how are you going to take advantage of that, what are the opportunities out there?'" said Edison.

"He had a great eye for business opportunities and he certainly took advantage of them and built the empire that he has."

Penney died after months living with a brain injury sustained in a fall.