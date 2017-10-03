A ceremonial opening of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador's fall term Tuesday saw a warm welcome for Justice Frances Knickle in Labrador.

Knickle was appointed to the role in May by the federal government — and it means all four provincial and supreme court judges in Labrador are female.

"Ladies, we are now four women. All the judges in the judicial region of Labrador are women ... it seems to me we now have gender inequality on the other side of the bar," Knickle said, laughing.

Knickle is first ever female Supreme Court Justice in Labrador. All female judges in Labrador both provincial and supreme. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/d3V6Wnhcoy — @JacobBarkerCBC

Chief Justice Raymond Whalen officially introduced Knickle as the resident judge during the ceremony at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

It was a ceremonial swearing in, as an official event had been held in June in St. John's.