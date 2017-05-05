A lunchtime traffic accident in east-end St. John's Friday left four vehicles damaged as one car flew over others on a shopping plaza parking lot.

The accident happened on Elizabeth Avenue, near Torbay Road.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a Honda Civic was driving east on Elizabeth Avenue when it struck another car that was pulling out of the Lawton's parking lot and trying to turn left.

The civic then went up over the curb, sideswiping a grey Pontiac and coming to a stop on top of a Hyundai.

The RNC cordoned off the area and traffic was slowed while the vehicles were towed. Police said "miraculously" no one appeared to be hurt.